Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,658. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

