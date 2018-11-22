Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Carnival makes up approximately 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

