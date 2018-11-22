Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 58,550 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,550 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 43,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,266.8% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 336,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,546 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 216,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $147,359.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,162.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

