CyrusOne (CONE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):

11/2/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

11/1/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $79.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/30/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

10/5/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CONE opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Get CyrusOne Inc alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 124.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 19.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.