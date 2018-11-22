Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. is discovering and developing proprietary cell-based therapeutics utilizing adult stem and regenerative cells derived from adipose tissue, also known as fat. The Company’s preclinical investigational therapies target cardiovascular disease, spine and orthopedic conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and new approaches for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. To facilitate processing and delivery of adipose stem and regenerative cells, Cytori has developed its proprietary Celution System to isolate and concentrate a patient’s own stem and regenerative cells in about an hour. This system will dramatically improve the speed in which personalized cell-based therapies can be delivered to patients. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of CYTX opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. Cytori Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.61% and a negative net margin of 366.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytori Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

