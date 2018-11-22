Dalmac Energy (DAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Dalmac Energy Inc (CVE:DAL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.72.

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 million during the quarter.

Dalmac Energy Company Profile (CVE:DAL)

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

