Damon A. Fletcher Sells 418 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $49,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DATA stock opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tableau Software by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DATA shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

