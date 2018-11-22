DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,732.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2,732.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,281,549 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

