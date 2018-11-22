Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dassault Systemes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $117.20 on Monday. Dassault Systemes has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $961.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systemes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dassault Systemes by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

