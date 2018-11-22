Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Holdings Cut by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for 1.1% of Elk Creek Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,203 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,876,000 after acquiring an additional 325,346 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 35.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,071,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $219,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $656,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,289.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,683 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

