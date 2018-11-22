DavidsTea (DTEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.90

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 2590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

