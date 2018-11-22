DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.37

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 61802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $200,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,955.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,031,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

