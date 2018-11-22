DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 75,864 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,864 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Express Scripts worth $46,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

In other Express Scripts news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

