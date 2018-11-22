Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACO. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 150.5% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACO opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.07. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

