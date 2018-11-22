Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €18.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.84 ($28.88).

ETR:PSM opened at €17.80 ($20.70) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 1-year high of €41.77 ($48.57).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

