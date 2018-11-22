Deutsche Bank Trims Prudential (PRU) Target Price to GBX 2,100

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,275 ($29.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays set a GBX 2,076 ($27.13) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,183.80 ($28.54).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,555.50 ($20.33) on Monday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In related news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total value of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35 shares of company stock valued at $57,904.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

