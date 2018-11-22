Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €49.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.00 ($51.17).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €41.19 ($47.90) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

