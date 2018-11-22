DHX Media (DHXM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHXM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC downgraded DHX Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DHX Media presently has an average rating of Hold.

DHXM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 135,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,356. DHX Media has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHXM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DHX Media by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHX Media by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

