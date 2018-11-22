Digi International Inc. (DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts Sells 2,401 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,475.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,741.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,149. The stock has a market cap of $323.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

