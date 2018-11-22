Dillard’s (DDS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dillard’s lagged the industry in the past month as earnings missed estimates and declined year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2018. This marked an earnings miss after four straight quarterly beats. Results were mainly hurt by higher markdowns, particularly in the first month, which significantly weighed on margins. Consolidated gross margin reflected greater decline than gross margin for retail operations as volume for the lower-margin CDI business improved. Meanwhile, gross margin for retail operations were hurt by increased markdowns. However, the company delivered top line beat for the sixth consecutive quarter backed by solid comps growth and strong performance across most categories. Further, the company’s efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities in physical stores and e-commerce bode well. Its focus on boosting productivity, enhancing domestic operations and developing omni-channel should strengthen customer base.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Dillard’s stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 172.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

