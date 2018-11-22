Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned approximately 0.08% of Dillard’s worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 60.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 51.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $64.86.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/dillards-inc-dds-holdings-lifted-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.