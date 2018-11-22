Diploma (DPLM) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Diploma to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,365 ($17.84) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364.17 ($17.83).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,308 ($17.09) on Monday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 56.40 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 17.80 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $7.70.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.