Diploma (DPLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,225 by Analysts at Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

DPLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,365 ($17.84) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Numis Securities cut shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364.17 ($17.83).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.07) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 56.40 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

