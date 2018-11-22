Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Gap Down to $19.67

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $19.67. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 253904 shares.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YINN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

