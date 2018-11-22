Dixons Carphone PLC (DC) Receives GBX 196.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.67 ($2.57).

DC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.18) on Monday. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 145.72 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

In related news, insider Alex Baldock bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($210,375.02).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

