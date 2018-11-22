Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $20,308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.28.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

