Dollarcoin (DLC) Market Cap Tops $32,206.00

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $32,206.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $201.25 or 0.04726740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.01124858 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004021 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

