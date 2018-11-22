Domani Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

