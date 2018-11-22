Domani Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.60 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Domani Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/domani-wealth-llc-raises-stake-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.