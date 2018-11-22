Donald J. Meyer Sells 4,100 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $88,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $751.29 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,097,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 173,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 33.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/donald-j-meyer-sells-4100-shares-of-byline-bancorp-inc-by-stock.html.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.