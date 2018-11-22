Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess Acquires 1,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess bought 1,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $13,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,555.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Lee Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jack Lee Hess bought 500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $6,845.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Jack Lee Hess purchased 3,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.80 million. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

