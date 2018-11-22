Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS: DNFGY) is one of 46 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dongfeng Motor Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group’s peers have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 22.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors -4.67% 15.23% 3.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dongfeng Motor Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors 370 1500 2037 89 2.46

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Dongfeng Motor Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dongfeng Motor Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion $2.08 billion 3.86 Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors $7.37 billion $379.04 million 9.73

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Dongfeng Motor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group peers beat Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; import/export businesses; and finance, insurance agency, and used car businesses. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

