Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 454.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,436 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $543.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

WARNING: “Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/donnelley-financial-solutions-inc-dfin-stake-raised-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.