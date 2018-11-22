Dotcoin Price Down 30.6% This Week (DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Dotcoin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Dotcoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $161.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00753216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00013099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002714 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About Dotcoin

Dotcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2015. Dotcoin’s total supply is 577,018,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,018,000 tokens. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

Dotcoin Token Trading

Dotcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

