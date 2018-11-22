News coverage about Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories earned a daily sentiment score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’ analysis:

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/dr-reddys-laboratories-rdy-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.