DSW Inc. (DSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSW. Wedbush increased their target price on DSW from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on DSW from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DSW from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get DSW alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DSW by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of DSW by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,206. DSW has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.