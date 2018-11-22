Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Position Increased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 3.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 126.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7,608.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 289,195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

