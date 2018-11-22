Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 58,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,648,000 after buying an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

NYSE:DUK opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/duke-energy-corp-duk-shares-bought-by-verus-financial-partners-inc.html.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.