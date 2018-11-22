Duke Energy (DUK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.13.

NYSE:DUK opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $89.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,051,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,562 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,432,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,631.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,424,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,043,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,764,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,646 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

