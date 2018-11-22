Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $362,000 Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,913 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 468,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $464,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wellington Shields upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

