Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.05

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 519852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

The firm has a market cap of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.27%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

