Dynatronics Co. (DYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dynatronics an industry rank of 86 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.09. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

