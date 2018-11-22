Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,458 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Catalent worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,400,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,127,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,781,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,880 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,548,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director John J. Greisch bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

