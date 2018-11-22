Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 35,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

