Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Madison Square Garden worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.70. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $205.22 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.48 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

MSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.33.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

