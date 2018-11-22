Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eagle Graphite (EGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/eagle-graphite-ega-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-10.html.

About Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of May 31, 2017, it owned 11 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,443 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.