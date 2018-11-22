EAM Investors LLC Buys 20,062 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,770,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 382,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,703,704 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 1,536.05%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

