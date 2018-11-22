EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $197,000.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Eric Bowen sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $255,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,519 shares of company stock valued at $987,860. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

