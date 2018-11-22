Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of EMN opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/eastman-chemical-emn-holdings-raised-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.