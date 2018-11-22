easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,683 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,612.23 ($21.07).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,134.50 ($14.82) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

